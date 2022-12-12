Buffalo safety Marcus Fuqua during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Park, MD. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marcus Fuqua, the University at Buffalo safety who leads the nation with seven interceptions, was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team released Monday.

Fuqua, a redshirt junior from Southfield, Michigan, is the third player in UB’s modern era playing in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision to receive AP All-America recognition. Linebacker Khalil Mack in 2013 and running back Jaret Patterson in 2020 were each second-team selections. Defensive end Gerald LaFountain was a first-team AP All-American in 1966.

“True blessing,” Fuqua tweeted. “Appreciate all my accolades but this one feels a lil bit different.”

A first-team All-Mid American Conference selection, Fuqua also was named first-team All-America by College Football Network.

Fuqua has 60 tackles, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 12 games, along with his seven interceptions.

UB (6-6) is preparing to face Georgia Southern (6-6) and former quarterback Kyle Vantrease in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, who transferred from UB following his freshman season, was a second-team AP All-America selection. The full team is listed at the bottom of this post.

The Bulls have had 38 players receive some type of All-America recognition, and seven since joining the FBS in 1999.

UB’s All-America History

FIRST TEAM

1961 John Stofa, QB (East-West All-American Game)

1962 Gerry Philbin, OT/DT (North-South All-American Game)

1966 Gerald LaFountain, DE (Associated Press)

1983 John Bernard, DB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1984 Gerry Quinlivan, LB (Kodak Small College/AP Small College)

1986 Doug Majeski, OT (Football News Div. III)

1986 Steve Nappa, DB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1987 Steve Wojciechowski, LB (Kodak Small College)

1995 Pete Conley, LB (Football Gazette)

1996 Mike Chichester, DB (Football Gazette)

2013 Khalil Mack, LB (FWAA)

SECOND TEAM

1982 Bernie Weber, K (CoSIDA Small College)

1986 Mike Laipple, LB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

2013 Khalil Mack, LB (Associated Press/WCFF/Sporting News/AFCA)

2020 Kayode Awosika, OL (FWAA)

2020 Jaret Patterson (Associated Press/FWAA/WCFF/Sporting News/AFCA)

THIRD TEAM

1983 Chris D’Amico, WR (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1984 Andy Hurley, DB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1986 O.D. Underwood, RB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1996 Craig Guest, LB (Football Gazette)

HONORABLE MENTION

1981 Marty Barrett, QB (AP Small College)

1983 Marty Barrett, QB (AP Small College)

1984 Gerry Quinlivan, LB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1985 Jim Dunbar, C (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1985 Mike Laipple, LB (AP Small College/Pizza Hut Div. III)

1985 Dave May, DT (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1986 O.D. Underwood, RB (AP Small College)

1988 Jon Williams, DB (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1990 Chaz Ahmed, WR (Pizza Hut Div. III)

1995 Craig Guest, LB (Football Gazette)

1996 Edward Ellis, OT (Football Gazette)

1996 Anthony Swan, RB (Football Gazette)

1997 Drew Haddad, WR (Football Gazette)

1997 Chad Salisbury, QB (Football Gazette)

1997 Ted McDuffie, FS (Football Gazette)

1997 Keith Hansen, NG (Football Gazette)

1998 Drew Haddad, WR (Football Gazette)

1998 Joe Hattendorf, OT (Football Gazette)

2007 Jamey Richard, C (Pro Football Weekly)

2008 Naaman Roosevelt, WR (Sports Illustrated)

2008 James Starks, RB (Sports Illustrated)

2011 Khalil Mack, LB (Sports Illustrated)

2012 Khalil Mack, LB (Sports Illustrated)

AP All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Caleb Williams, second-year, Southern California.

Running backs — Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas; Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern; Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame.

Guard — O’Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., third-year, Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, Southern California.

Tackles — Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa; Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois.

Safeties — Kamren Kinchen, second-year, Miami; Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU.

Running backs — Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State; Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU.

Center — Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, second-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue; Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU; Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina.

All-purpose player — Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA.

Kicker — Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers — Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Jer’Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State.

Linebackers — Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., second-year, Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State.

Safeties — Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Defensive back — Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama.

Punter — Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee.

Running backs — DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, third-year; Pittsburgh.

Tackles — Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU; Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois

Guards — Jaxson Kirkland, sixth-year, Washington; Christian Haynes, fourth-year, Connecticut.

Center — Brett Neilon, sixth-year, Southern California.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah.

Wide receivers — Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston; Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington; Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama.

Kicker – Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford.

Defense

Edge rushers — Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan.

Tackles — Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU.

Linebackers — Jason Henderson, two-year, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas.

Cornerbacks — Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, Southern California.

Safeties — Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama.

Defensive back — Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo.

Punter — Mason Fletcher, second-year, Cincinnati.

Selection panel: Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman; Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com; Mike Berardino, South Bend Tribune; Ryan Thorburn, Casper Star-Tribune; Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald; Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Bob Asmussen, The News Gazette (Ill.); Damien Sordelett, ; Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV (La.); Kayla Anderson, WKRN-TV (Tenn.); Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Johnny McGonigal, PennLive.com; Matt Brown, The Athletic; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times; Adam Grosbar, Southern California News Group; Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group; Josh Furlong, KSL.com (Utah).