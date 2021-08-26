Watch: ‘Running With the Bulls’ previews UB football season at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mo Linguist opens his tenure at the helm of the UB football team at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 2 when the Bulls face Wagner in the season opener at UB Stadium.

Get ready for the season with our half-hour season preview show, “Running With the Bulls,” at 7 p.m. tonight. You can stream the show on this page or watch it live on the CW23/WNLO.

Linguist was hired this spring from the University at Michigan, where he was the the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator. Former coach Lance Leipold was lured by Kansas after leading the Bulls to bowl victories in each of the last two seasons. UB went 24-10 over the past three seasons.

UB was picked fourth in the MAC East in the conference’s preseason poll.