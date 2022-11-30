BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shaun Dolac’s breakout season for University at Buffalo’s football team has been recognized with an All-Mid-American Conference selection for the linebacker from West Seneca East.

Dolac, the national leader in solo tackles, was joined on the All-MAC first team by UB safety Marcus Fuqua and placekicker Alex McNulty, who was awarded MAC Special Teams Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Bulls linebacker James Patterson, who has mentored Dolac since his walk-on season at UB, was selected second-team All-MAC. Wide receiver Quian Williams made the third team, along with offensive linemen Gabe Wallace and Desmond Bessant.

UB (5-6) concludes the regular season Friday at UB Stadium against Akron (2-9) needing a win to gain bowl eligibility.

McNulty is UB’s first MAC Special Teams Player of the Year. The Bulls’ all-time leading scorer with 294 points has made a school-record 20 field goals this season and is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award given to the country’s top kicker.

Dolac leads the MAC with 122 tackles, and his school record 86 solo stops rank first in NCAA FBS. He also leads the Bulls with 10 tackles for loss, to go along with two sacks, two forced fumbles and seven pass breakups.

Fuqua’s five interceptions are the most in the MAC and one fewer than the national leaders. The junior safety also has 53 tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Patterson, a first-team All-MAC linebacker the past two seasons, has made 101 tackles in his fifth year starting for UB. He also has nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

A UB linebacker has made the All-MAC team in 12 consecutive seasons dating to NFL star Khalil Mack’s three-year run from 2011-13.

Williams is a repeat third-team pick. He has 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Wallace, a left guard and UB’s only returning starter on the offensive line, and Bessent, a right tackle who transferred in from San Diego State, have started every game for a UB offense that ranks fourth in the MAC.

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke received the 40th Vern Smith Leadership Award as the top player in the MAC, along with Offensive Player of the Year honors, and MAC East division champion Ohio’s Tim Albin was selected as the Head Coach of the Year. Eastern Michigan defensive end Jose Ramirez was named the Defensive Player of the Year.