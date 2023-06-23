BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schedule news is starting to come out for Western New York’s local college basketball teams.

Here, you can track the all of the teams’ non-conference schedules as games are reported and announced.

Buffalo men

Nov. 6: vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Nov. 11: vs South Alabama

Nov. 20-22: Gulf Coast Showcase; Estero, Fla. (Stadium)

Dec. 2: vs St. Bonaventure

Dec. 21: at Richmond (CBS Sports)

St. Bonaventure men

The Bonnies announced their full non-conference schedule on June 21.

Nov. 6: vs Longwood

Nov. 11: vs Canisius

Nov. 16-17: Legends Classic; Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nov. 22: vs Bucknell

Nov. 25: vs Miami-Ohio

Dec. 2: at Buffalo

Dec. 6: at Niagara

Dec. 9: vs Siena

Dec. 16: vs Florida Atlantic (Hall of Fame Classic; Springfield, Mass.)

Dec. 22: vs Binghamton

Dec. 30: vs Akron (Cleveland, Ohio)

TBA: at Florida Gulf Coast

Canisius men

Nov. 8: at Syracuse

Nov. 11: at St. Bonaventure

Nov. 24-26: Northern Classic; Montreal, QC, Canada

TBA: vs D’Youville

TBA: vs Robert Morris

TBA: at Virginia

TBA: at Pittsburgh

Niagara men

Nov. 6: at Notre Dame (CBS Sports)

Nov. 18-19: vs Utah Tech, at Youngstown State (Youngstown, Ohio) (Stadium)

Dec. 6: vs St. Bonaventure

Dec. 21: at Syracuse

Games involving the area’s women’s teams will be added as games are announced.