BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schedule news is starting to come out for Western New York’s local college basketball teams.
Here, you can track the all of the teams’ non-conference schedules as games are reported and announced.
Buffalo men
- Nov. 6: vs Fairleigh Dickinson
- Nov. 11: vs South Alabama
- Nov. 20-22: Gulf Coast Showcase; Estero, Fla. (Stadium)
- Dec. 2: vs St. Bonaventure
- Dec. 21: at Richmond (CBS Sports)
St. Bonaventure men
The Bonnies announced their full non-conference schedule on June 21.
- Nov. 6: vs Longwood
- Nov. 11: vs Canisius
- Nov. 16-17: Legends Classic; Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Nov. 22: vs Bucknell
- Nov. 25: vs Miami-Ohio
- Dec. 2: at Buffalo
- Dec. 6: at Niagara
- Dec. 9: vs Siena
- Dec. 16: vs Florida Atlantic (Hall of Fame Classic; Springfield, Mass.)
- Dec. 22: vs Binghamton
- Dec. 30: vs Akron (Cleveland, Ohio)
- TBA: at Florida Gulf Coast
Canisius men
- Nov. 8: at Syracuse
- Nov. 11: at St. Bonaventure
- Nov. 24-26: Northern Classic; Montreal, QC, Canada
- TBA: vs D’Youville
- TBA: vs Robert Morris
- TBA: at Virginia
- TBA: at Pittsburgh
Niagara men
- Nov. 6: at Notre Dame (CBS Sports)
- Nov. 18-19: vs Utah Tech, at Youngstown State (Youngstown, Ohio) (Stadium)
- Dec. 6: vs St. Bonaventure
- Dec. 21: at Syracuse
Games involving the area’s women’s teams will be added as games are announced.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.