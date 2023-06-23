BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schedule news is starting to come out for Western New York’s local college basketball teams.

Here, you can track the all of the teams’ non-conference schedules as games are reported and announced.

Buffalo men

  • Nov. 6: vs Fairleigh Dickinson
  • Nov. 11: vs South Alabama
  • Nov. 20-22: Gulf Coast Showcase; Estero, Fla. (Stadium)
  • Dec. 2: vs St. Bonaventure
  • Dec. 21: at Richmond (CBS Sports)

St. Bonaventure men

The Bonnies announced their full non-conference schedule on June 21.

  • Nov. 6: vs Longwood
  • Nov. 11: vs Canisius
  • Nov. 16-17: Legends Classic; Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • Nov. 22: vs Bucknell
  • Nov. 25: vs Miami-Ohio
  • Dec. 2: at Buffalo
  • Dec. 6: at Niagara
  • Dec. 9: vs Siena
  • Dec. 16: vs Florida Atlantic (Hall of Fame Classic; Springfield, Mass.)
  • Dec. 22: vs Binghamton
  • Dec. 30: vs Akron (Cleveland, Ohio)
  • TBA: at Florida Gulf Coast

Canisius men

  • Nov. 8: at Syracuse
  • Nov. 11: at St. Bonaventure
  • Nov. 24-26: Northern Classic; Montreal, QC, Canada
  • TBA: vs D’Youville
  • TBA: vs Robert Morris
  • TBA: at Virginia
  • TBA: at Pittsburgh

Niagara men

  • Nov. 6: at Notre Dame (CBS Sports)
  • Nov. 18-19: vs Utah Tech, at Youngstown State (Youngstown, Ohio) (Stadium)
  • Dec. 6: vs St. Bonaventure
  • Dec. 21: at Syracuse

Games involving the area’s women’s teams will be added as games are announced.

