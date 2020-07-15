10 Bulls to watch in 2020: DE Malcolm Koonce

Malcolm Koonce is back for his senior season with UB after many weren’t sure if he would return to Buffalo and would go straight to taking his chances to play pro football after having a monster season with UB.

Koonce had a breakout season at defensive end where he was named to the all-MAC first team, he had 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a team-best nine sacks on the season. Koonce also led the MAC in sacks with 9.



Koonce is no stranger to showing up in big games, he was named the defensive MVP of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl after recording 5 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble against Charlotte.

Head coach Lance Leipold said, “Malcolm is consistent with his work every day in practice and that’s what you want as he heads into his senior year to elevate his game even more.”

Looking ahead to 2020 UB should have one of the best defensive end duos in the country with Malcolm Koonce and Taylor Riggins. Riggins and Koonce combined for 17.5 sacks in 2019, and the Bulls will need them in 2020 to consistently get to the quarterback.