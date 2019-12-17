Bahamas Bowl Reality Has Yet To Hit UB Football

Day one of the Bahamas Bowl festivities kicked off for UB football Monday as the team arrived in Nassau. Buffalo gearing up for their matchup with Charlotte in Friday’s Bahamas Bowl game. However, for a lot of guys on the Bulls, the fact that they have a chance to play on an international stage, and bring home the program’s first ever bowl game victory, hasn’t sunken in quite yet.

“It’ll probably hit me once we get on the field, once we start practicing, said Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease. “We’re in a completely different country. This is a once in a lifetime thing that we get to do.”

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” added Bulls safety Joey Banks. “Its kind of crazy when you think about it, like you’re actually here, playing a game. It’s just crazy to think about, but it’s great that we have the opportunity to do this, and to play here.”

“Especially this team, you know, a lot of people didn’t give us a lot of credit coming into the season,” said Bulls offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk. “With us being 7-5 right now and playing for a bowl game, possibly winning a bowl game, it’ll be really eye opening for people. This team is really good, and we prove people wrong.

The Bulls hit the practice field for the first time in the Bahamas Tuesday afternoon.