Bills helping Bulls? Leipold says success helps recruiting

Buffalo wide receiver Antonio Nunn (1) runs after a pass reception during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s NFL success could also be helping the University at Buffalo.

Less than 20 teams in the country are undefeated right now in college football… And UB is one of them.

They’re out to a 3-0 start, received a vote in the AP Top 25 poll last week, and could pick up a few more after another blowout win this week.

Meanwhile the Bills are 7-3 and leading the AFC East.

UB coach Lance Leipold said the success of the Bills and his team’s success go hand in hand in getting good recruits to come to the school.

“The success of the Buffalo Bills and our success in a way is going to show that people in Buffalo can play winning football,” Leipold said. “That’s going to help our recruiting. The success of the Bills, the success that we have, what we’ve been able to do so far, our facilities. All these things, the quality education, all the things that you see, all of them are little slices of the pie that we need to continue to build the program that we desire.”

UB gets another challenge a week from today when they face Kent State at home, another undefeated team in a game that could decide the MAC East.