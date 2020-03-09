Bulls Advance to MAC Quarterfinals with 87-72 Win Over Miami (OH)

The University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball team handily defeated Miami (OH) 87-72 in the first round of the MAC Tournament.

The Bulls had three players finish in double figures, and were paced by Dyaisha Fair, who tallied 28 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Theresa Onwuka finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Hanna Hall chipped in 13 points and five assists on the night.

Buffalo opened the game on an 11-5 run, and found themselves with a 20-11 lead at the first media timeout. The Bulls closed out the quarter on a 12-3 run to take the 32-14 lead. They’d continue to push the pace in the second quarter, and would head into the half with a commanding 56-27 lead.

UB’s lead continued to surge in the third, before the Redhawks would cut Buffalo’s lead to 17. However the Bulls remained in control in the final ten minutes, and would defeat Miami OH 87-72 for the third time this season.

Buffalo heads to Cleveland for the MAC Tournament Quarterfinals, where they’ll face Kent St. Wednesday night.