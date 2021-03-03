Bulls beat Miami (OH) as UB honors its two seniors

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even not 100%, Dyaisha Fair still manages to put up big points and that was the case Wednesday night in a 75-70 win over Miami (OH).

The nation’s sixth leading scorer ended with a game-high 21 points after tweaking her ankle early in the third quarter. Fair only missed a few minutes as she was looked at by a trainer to the side, walked it out, rode the bike and even changed shoes.

“I feel alright, I just probably need to ice it and do a little bit of rehab to strengthen the back but when I went down I was just disappointed that I was hurt and knowing that my team needed me,” Fair said after the game.

But that’s not how her team saw it.

“We talked today about I am, I am bigger than my circumstances and sometimes your circumstance is your injury. You know she’s tough, she’s playing for her story that she lives so a little ankle sprain I said “you want a sub? I can get you a sub.” and she said “coach you’re gonna have to carry me out of here on a stretcher.” And I said “let’s not get too carried away.” But I get what she was saying,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said.

“She said she had to go out all those minutes and she played 34 minutes still, I’m like come on D.”

After the game, they honored their two seniors, Hanna Hall and Summer Hemphill with their framed jerseys and a video tribute of highlights from their time at UB plus messages from their loved ones.

“The ceremony was just so sweet, I didn’t expect that. Of course I knew it was coming but I didn’t think it would be as nice as it was so shout out to our media department. They did a great job with that video and just the emotions after it was just bittersweet. Just to reflect on the past four years that I’ve been here that was super fun. A lot of videos and things I forgot about, I was like “wow I was a baby then.” I’ve grown a lot,” Hemphill said.

Now the Bulls close out the regular season at Bowling Green, the top team in the conference, on Saturday and there’s still a lot on the line. Seeds 2 through 7 in the MAC tournament are still very much up in the air with how close the standings are. The tournament gets underway a week from today in Cleveland.

Since the tournament was canceled last year because of Covid-19, the Bulls are still the defending MAC champs and looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time in program history.