Bulls Bounce Back, Legette-Jack Makes Program History

University at Buffalo women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack became the winningest coach in program history with her 156th win as UB defeated 57-44. With the win the Bulls move to 13-5 on the year, 4-3 in MAC play.

Buffalo used a 27-11 fourth quarter to pull away for the win. The Bulls were led by freshman Dyaisha Fair who tallied 17 points on the afternoon, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Hanna Hall had her second straight game in double figures with 12 points and a career high nine rebounds. Adebola Adeyeye had nine points and nine rebounds, while Marissa Hamilton and Theresa Onwuka each finished the afternoon with seven points.

The Bulls took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Kent State would hold a 26-18 lead at the half. The Bulls opened up the third quarter with a 7-0 run but the Golden Flashes would use a 7-0 run of their own. The Bulls would cut Kent St.’s lead to just three points at the end of the third, and would slowly chip away from there. The Bulls would take their first lead of the half at 38-35, and would never look back.

Buffalo returns home on Wednesday, January 29, as they welcome Central Michigan to Alumni Arena.