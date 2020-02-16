Bulls Drop 5th Straight, Fall To Ball St. 69-58

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team fell to Ball State 69-58 Saturday afternoon. With the loss the Bulls fall to 13-10 overall, 4-8 in MAC play.

Theresa Onwuka led the bulls with 10 points and nine rebounds. Marissa Hamilton also tallied nine points on the afternoon. Dyaisha Fair and Hanna Hall each chipped in nine points for the Bulls.

The matchup was back and forth in the early minutes, and Ball St. would take the 13-12 lead after the first quarter. Both teams would use small runs of their own in the second, until Ball St. went on a 11-2 run to take a 32-36 lead at the half.

The Bulls cut the Cardinal’s lead to 35-33 in the third, but the Cardinals would hold their lead, 49-42 lead at the end of the third quarter. Buffalo would get as close as eight in the fourth, but Ball State would go on to seal the victory.

Buffalo hosts Akron on Wednesday, February 19, at 7pm.