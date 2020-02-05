Bulls Drop Another Close Contest, Fall 66-62 to Eastern Michigan

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team dropped another close game Tuesday night, falling to Eastern Michigan 66-62. The Bulls struggled offensively, shooting just 35.5% on the night.

The Eagles took an 11-point lead in the opening half, but Buffalo would battle back in the final four minutes to cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 35-30.

The Bulls opened the second half on a 9-2 run, and would find themselves up 50-45 just around the midway mark. The Eagles would use an 11-3 run, but Davonta Jordan would tie the game at 58-58 with just over four minutes to play. Eastern Michigan would take a five point lead before Antwain Johnson was fouled as he drilled a three pointer, and completed the four point play to pull within one. However the Eagles would ice the game at the free throw line late to seal the victory.

Josh Mballa tallied his third straight double double for the Bulls with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Gabe Grant chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Buffalo returns home on Friday night when the Bulls host Central Michigan at 9pm.