Bulls Drop Close Battle With Kent St. 70-66

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team saw their four game win streak snapped Friday night as they fell to Kent St. 70-66. The Golden Flashes sunk six straight free throws to hold off the Bulls late in the second half.

In a back and forth first half, both teams stayed relatively close, trading bucket for bucket. But the Bulls turned the ball over 13 times, and found themselves trailing Kent St. 33-26 at the half.

Buffalo would tie the game 41-41 in the early minutes of the second half, but Kent St. wound go on to take an eight point lead. However UB would battle back once again and use a 10-0 run to go ahead 60-58.

With :45 seconds to play, the game was tied at 64-64. However the Golden Flashes would take the lead on free throws, and would hang on to earn the victory.

Davonta Jordan led the Bulls with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists. That assist total gives his 463 for his career, moving him past Turner Battle for third place on Buffalo’s career assist list.

Jeenathan Williams and Jayvon Graves both finished with 11 points on the night. Rondo Segu chipped in with ten points.

Buffalo returns to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Akron.