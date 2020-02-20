Bulls Drop Close Contest to Akron, 69-63

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team dropped their 6th straight game Wednesday night, as they fell to Akron 69-63.

The Bulls were led by senior guard Theresa Onwuka, who tallied a double double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Dyaisha Fair also put up double figures on the night with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Akron jumped out to a 7-0 run, but the Bulls climbed back to take a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both teams traded buckets in the second quarter, but the Bulls would trail 32-28 at the half.

UB would tied the game at 37 in the third quarter, and would use a run to take a 46-42 lead with just over two minutes to play in the 3rd. However the Zips would climb back and take a three point lead at the end of the quarter.

Akron would use a run in the 4th quarter, and the Bulls would pull within three points with just under 2:00 to play, but that would be as close as they would get.

“The testimony is going to be spectacular because the test is a challenge,” said head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “This is not fun. This is uncharted territory since we’ve been here, but I’m excited about the lessons we are learning from this process. The disappointment is there, but there is also excitement about this young team getting better.”

Buffalo travels to Bowling Green on Saturday for a matchup with the Falcons.