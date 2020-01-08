Bulls Drop Second Straight MAC Game, Fall To Ball St. 88-68

Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves celebrates a basket during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team lost their second straight MAC match-up Tuesday night, falling to Ball State 88-68.

The Bulls led just twice, both leads coming in the first half. Their last lead would be 16-15 when Davonta Jordan hit a three pointer. The Cardinals would head into the half up 48-34, and the Bulls wouldn’t be able to come back and close the gap.

Ball State extended their lead to 21 in the early minutes of the second half. The Bulls would use a run of their own to pull within 13, but that would be as close as they would get on the night.

Senior Antwain Johnson led Buffalo with 16 points on the night. Jeenathan Williams chipped in 14 points, and Jayvon Graves posted 13 points.

Buffalo continues their two-game road trip on Friday at Miami (OH).