Bulls Drop Tough Test Against Toledo 78-62

Despite a close margin throughout most of the afternoon, the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team fell to Toledo 78-62. It’s the first time since the 2016-2017 season the Bulls have lost three straight games.

Dyaisha Fair Paced up with 20 points and six rebounds. Hanna Hall also finished with double figures on the afternoon with 11 points. Adebola Adeyeye tallied 10 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Bulls trailed just 18-16 after the first quarter, but Toledo would extend their lead to 35-27 at the half. The Bulls would open the second half on a 6-0 run, but the Rockets would answer right back, and would go on to spark a 13-3 run to open up the game. Buffalo trailed 63-45 after three quarters. Buffalo would cut the lead to 13, but that would be as close as they would come.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 13-8 on the year, 4-6 in league play.

The Bulls head back on the road on Wednesday, February 12, as they travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan to take on Western Michigan at 7pm.