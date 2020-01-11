Bulls Earn First MAC Win, Defeat Miami (OH) 83-78

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team earned their first MAC win of the season as they beat Miami (OH) on the road 83-78

The RedHawks opened up the game on an 11-0 run, and jumped out to an early lead. However, the Bulls then went on a 17-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Miami would climb their way back just before the 7:00 mark and tie the game at 27-27. Both teams would trade buckets, and Buffalo would keep things close, but would head into the halftime break trailing 43-36.

UB battled back in the early minutes of the second half, and would take their first lead of the final twenty minutes when Jeenathan Williams forced a steal, and slammed home a dunk on the other end. Buffalo would hang onto their lead for the remainder of the half, even though the RedHawks hit a three-pointer to cut the Bulls lead to just two points with 11 seconds to play. Rondo Segu hit four straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory for Buffalo.

The Bulls move to 10-6 on the season, and 1-2 in MAC play. Five Bulls finished in double figures on the night. Jayvon Graves led all scorers on the night with 25 points, and was 3-4 from the three-point line. Segu chipped in 16 points, along with 6 assists. Davonta Jordan had a double double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, along with tallying five assists. Josh Mballa also chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Williams added 11 points.

Buffalo returns home for a match-up with Ohio on Tuesday, January 14 at 7pm.