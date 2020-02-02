Bulls Fall 64-63 In Heartbreaker To Northern Illinois

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team dropped another close battle Saturday afternoon, falling to Northern Illinois, 64-63.

The Bulls would hold a slight 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, and would head into the half up 34-27. Buffalo would take a 42-34 lead in the third, and back and forth play would see the Bulls holding a 51-43 lead headed into the final quarter.

The Bulls would see their lead fade to two early in the fourth, but they held on to go up 62-59 with just under two minutes to play. NIU would take the 64-63 lead off a late shot with just under five seconds to play, and would hang on to hand the Bulls the loss.

Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with 23 points, and Elea Gaba celebrated her birthday in style with 15 points on the afternoon. With the loss the Bulls fall to 13-7 overall, 4-5 in league play.

The Bulls return home to host Toledo on Saturday, February 8, at 2pm.