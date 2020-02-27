Bulls Gain Momentum, Defeat Miami (OH) 88-72

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team made it two straight wins Wednesday night as they defeated Miami (OH) 88-72. Freshman Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with a 30 point effort, just one shy of her career high.

Theresa Onwuka tallied her 5th double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Hamilton also finished in double figures on the night with 11 points.

The Bulls opened the game on an impressive 18-0 run, and would hold a 20-8 lead after the first quarter. Miami pulled within six late in the second quarter, but the Bulls would head into the half with a 42-29 lead.

Buffalo would take a 17 point lead early in the third, and would head into the final quarter with a 67-51 lead. The Bulls would take their largest lead of the game, 81-59 with just over four minutes to play, and never looked back

The Bulls kick off a two game road trip against Ohio on Saturday, February 29th at 1pm.