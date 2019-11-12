Bulls Handily Take Down Nazareth For First Win In 2019

Six Bulls posted double figures as the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team cruised to a 109-72 victory over Nazareth College. Jim Whitesell earned his first win as the first-year head coach of the Bulls.

The Golden Flyers started off the game on an 8-2 run, but Buffalo would respond with a 16-4 run of their own, and would never look back. UB would head into the half up 49-27. The Bulls would take their largest lead of the game just past the midway point of the second half, when Gabe Grant hit a triple to put UB up 95-45.

Jayvon Graves and Rondo Segu led Buffalo with 17 points a piece. Segu was 6-of-7 from the field, and 5-of-6 from the arc. Josh Mballa finished just shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, while three players finished with 12 points. Jeenathan Williams, Antwain Johnson and Gabe Grants all finished the night with 12 points.

The Bulls shot 56.3% from the floor and 51.6% from three point range against the Golden Flyers.

Buffalo heads north to Toronto on Saturday, November 16th, when they face Harvard in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic. The Bulls will face the Crimson at 2:30 pm in the first of three games at the Scotiabank Arena.