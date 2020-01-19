Bulls Hold Off EMU 66-63

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team took down Eastern Michigan Saturday, 66-63, despite a late push from the Eagles. With the win, the Bulls capture their second straight victory, and third MAC win of the season.

Dyaisha Fair tallied her second straight 20+ point game, and sophomore Adabola Adeyeye recorded her second career double double with a career high 14 rebounds, along with 14 points. Theresa Onwuka and Hannah Hall both finished the afternoon with double figures, as Onwuka scored 11 and Hall tallied 10.

The Bulls would take a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, and would head into the half with a 34-25 lead. Buffalo would jump to a 12 point lead early in the second half, and would hold a 49-39 lead after three quarters. However the Eagles would rally with a 7-0 run in the final nineteen seconds of the game. Buffalo would hang on for the three point win.

The Bulls kick off a two-game road trip on Wednesday, January 22, when they travel to face Ball State.