Bulls Move To 3-0 With Big 4 Win Over Canisius

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team stayed perfect on the season, as they defeated Big 4 rival Canisius 71-55.

Theresa Onwuka recorded a career high for the third straight game, as she led all scorers with 30 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Dyaisha Fair tallied her third straight 20+ point game with 24 points against the Griffs.

The Bulls would find themselves up 21-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Golden Griffins used a 12-5 run to cut UB’s lead to just four. The Bulls would head into the break with a 39-30 lead.

Buffalo outscored Canisius 22-13 in the third quarter, and would head into the final quarter of play with the 61-43 lead. The Griffs would pull within 14 points with just over six minutes remaining in regulation, but that would be as close as they would get.

D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks led Canisius with 17 points. Tiana Pugh chipped in 10 points for the Griffs.

The Bulls host Columbia Friday, November 15th at 7pm. Canisius hosts Big 4 rival St. Bonaventure Sunday, November 17th at 6pm.

