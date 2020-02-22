Bulls Outlast Kent St. in Double OT, 104-98

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team pulled a second half comeback, and took down Kent State in a Friday night double overtime thriller, 104-98.

The Bulls were led by Jayvon Graves, who tallied a career high 33 points. Graves now just needs three points to reach the 1,000 point mark. Davonta Jordan hit the 20 point mark, along with nine rebounds. Antwain Johnson chipped in 18 points. Josh Mballa recorded another double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The opening minutes of the first half were back and forth, before Kent St. would pull away and take a ten point lead with just under 5:00 to play. The Bulls would battle back, and Johnson would sink a three pointer with two seconds to go to to cut the lead to 39-36 at the half.

UB would battle back to tie the game at 48-48, but the Golden Flashes would use a run to extend their lead to nine. Buffalo used a 8-0 run to once again cut into the lead. The late minutes of the half would stay close, with both sides trading buckets. The Bulls took a three point lead with just under a minute to play, but Kent State would drill a triple of their own with :26 seconds to go. Buffalo would miss their last shot, and the matchup would head to overtime.

The Bulls took a two point lead with :48 seconds remaining in the first extra time period, but Kent State once again had an answer with :32 seconds to play, and both teams would head to a second frame of extra basketball tied at 93-93.

The Golden Flashes would take the lead at 97-95 in the second overtime, before the Bulls went on a 6-0 run thanks to back to back threes from Graves and Jordan. Free throws from would seal the high-scoring victory for the Bulls.

Buffalo now has won four in a row, and nine of their last twelve games. The Bulls head to Ohio for a Tuesday night matchup with the Bobcats.