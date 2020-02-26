Bulls Skid To A Halt In Ohio 80-69

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team fell behind 18-0 against Ohio, and were never able to climb back against the Bobcats as they saw their four game win streak come to an end with the 80-69 loss.

UB did use a 14-2 run in the first half to pull within five, but that would be as close as they would get. Junior Jayvon Graves reached a milestone when he hit the 1,000 point mark. Graves is the 23rd payer in school history to tally 1,000 points.

After the Bulls made it 25-20, Ohio used another run to take a 39-26 lead at the half. The Bulls opened up the second half with energy, and pulled within seven. However once again the Bobcats would extend their lead and would close the door on the Bulls.

Graves led Buffalo with 16 points and seven rebounds. Antwain Johnson finished the night with 15 points. Josh Mballa chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds. Davonta Jordan added nine points.

The Bulls return home to open a two-game homestand on Saturday afternoon when they host Akron at 2pm.