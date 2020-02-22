Bulls Snap Six Game Skid, Defeat Bowling Green 62-56

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team snapped their season long six game losing streak as they defeated Bowling Green 62-56 on Saturday.

Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 21 points. Theresa Onwuka finished the afternoon with 16 points, along with eight rebounds. Keowa Walters tallied 12 points, and Adebola Adeyeye led the Bulls on the boards, with 13 rebounds, along with six points.

Bowling Green started the game off on an 11-2 run, and would extend their lead to 17-2. The Bulls would use a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons would take a ten point lead in the early minutes of the second quarter, before the Bulls would fight back. Fair went on a 7-0 run by herself to pull UB within one. With :49 seconds to play, the Bulls would tie the game at 29-29 to head into the half.

The third quarter was back and forth, as both teams exchanged leads. The Bulls would trail 47-46 headed into the final quarter. Buffalo opened the 4th on a 6-2 run. UB outscored the Falcons 16-9 in the fourth, and never looked back.

Buffalo returns home to host Miami (OH) on Wednesday, February 26, at 7pm.