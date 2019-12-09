Bulls Upset Undefeated DePaul

Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team defeated unbeaten DePaul 74-69 on Sunday afternoon. The win is the Bulls first over a Big East opponent since 2007.

The Bulls and the Blue Demons traded buckets for most of hte first half, until Buffalo hit three triples over the final 2:45 of the half, and went on a 13-2 run into the Break. Buffalo led 37-30 after the first frame.

The Bulls came out firing in the second half, scoring the first 10 points, eight of those coming from Jayvon Graves. The Bulls took their largest lead of the ball game at 56-37 with 12:48 to play.

After cutting the lead to nine with just over 8 minutes to play. DePaul would use a 13-2 run to cut the Bulls lead to four. However, Buffalo hit eight straight free throws to seal the victory.

Graves led all scorers with 21 points, and added seven rebounds. Rondo Segu had 14 points,for the Bulls, 12 of which came in the first half. Davonta Jordan finished with 12 points, a career high nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Josh Mballa had just two points, but was dominant on the glass as he finished with a career high 14 rebounds. The 14 boards were the most by a UB player since Blake Hamilton had 16 against Miami (OH) on March 10, 2016.

The Bulls return home for a season-long five-game homestand on Saturday, December 14th, when they host Army West Point at 2pm.