Bulls Use Second Half Surge, Defeat Ball St. 72-59

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team won their third straight game Tuesday night, as they defeated Ball St. 72-59. The Bulls had lost to the Cardinals by 20 earlier in the season.

Five Bulls finished in double figures on the night, with Jeenathan Wiliams, Jayvon Graves and Josh Mballa leading the team with 16 points a piece. Mballa and Graves both tallied double doubles on the night, with 15 and 10 rebounds respectively. Antwain Johnson finished the night with 12 points, and Davonta Jordan had 10 points along with 8 rebounds.

Buffalo found themselves trailing 12-2 in the opening minutes of the first half, and used a 5-2 run to pull within seven. Ball St. would extend their lead to 10 once again, but UB closed out the half on a 14-4 run to tie the game at 29-29.

Both teams would trade buckets as the start of the second half remained fairly even. UB would take a 47-45 lead on a three pointer from Johnson, and would never look back and would use a 13-5 run to pull away.

The Bulls shot just 32.9% from the floor against the Cardinals, their lowest % from the field in a win since Nov. 14, 2014. With the win, UB moves into 4th place in the MAC with five games remaining in the regular season.

Buffalo travels to Kent St. Friday night for a pivotal matchup with the Golden Flashes at 7pm.