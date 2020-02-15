Bulls Win Big Over Toledo 83-67

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team used a sharp shooting night to defeat Toledo 83-67. The Bulls shot just under 63% against the Rockets to win their second straight.

Buffalo used a 17-0 run in the early minutes of the first half to take the lead, and never look back. UB held the 26-10 lead with just over 9:00 to play in the first half. The Bulls would head into the break up 52-28, the most points they’ve scored in a first half since their second game of the season.

Toledo came as close as 12 in the second half, but the Bulls would once again use runs to hold onto their lead for good. UB didn’t allow Toledo to get within 13 for the remainder of the night.

Jayvon Graves led all scorers as he finished just shy of his career high with 27 points. Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa chipped in 12 points a piece. Antwain Johnson finished with 10 points on the night, and Davonta Jordan rounded out the stats sheet with eight points, five rebounds, three assists, a block, and three steals.

The Bulls head back home and prepare to host Ball State on Tuesday night.