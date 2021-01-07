Former UB quarterback Tyree Jackson signs Reserve/Futures contract with Eagles

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former U-B star is on his way back to the field. Quarterback Tyree Jackson signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Reports are that Jackson will be moved to tight end instead of playing quarterback.

A Reserve/Futures contract allows teams to sign players for next year’s training camp roster. It’s mostly used on players that were on a practice squad the previous season.

Jackson hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2019 preseason with the Bills. In four games with Buffalo that year, Jackson threw for 315 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded a rushing touchdown in the fourth game of the preseason that year.

Despite having limited success as an NFL quarterback, Jackson’s frame fits the size of a pro-level tight end. He’s 6’7″ and weighed in at 249 pounds according to NFL.com.