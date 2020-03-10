Bulls turn to Hanna Hall as they March through adversity

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three weeks ago Wednesday, the UB women’s basketball team lost at home to Akron. It was the Bulls’ sixth loss in a row, their longest losing streak since the autumn of 2012 in Felicia Legette-Jack’s first season as head coach.

A team that had won the MAC Tournament and an NCAA game last year, one that reached the Sweet 16 two years ago, was 4-9 in the league. It appeared to be unraveling. Legette-Jack called her son Maceo, who plays at George Washington, and said, “I don’t know if I can fix them.”

“You’re all they have,” Maceo told his mom.

That wasn’t entirely true. Legette-Jack had a junior point guard and leader, Hanna Hall, to help. They say the point guard is an extension of the coach. Who better to lead a struggling team in a crisis than a strong woman who had overcome serious issues and doubts of her own?

One year earlier, Hall had been reduced from starter to sub. Over a miserable seven-game stretch, she averaged just 14 minutes and 2.1 points a game. Only after the season did Hall go public with the fact that she had been suffering from the recurring effects of anorexia, which had troubled her for much of her career.

But Hall was there when UB needed her most last March. Legette-Jack “gave her the keys to the car” again when the MAC Tournament arrived, and Hall played the best basketball of her career as the Bulls won three games in Cleveland to win the title and an NCAA berth.

So this season, when the UB women were at their low point — keep in mind, they have been without their best player, Summer Hemphill, all season — they needed their tough, 5-foot-3 Canadian leader to remind them of their resources of hard work, resiliency and self-belief.

“I think a lot of people started to doubt us midway through the season,” Hall said Monday night after sixth seed UB beat Miami in the opening round of the MAC Tournament. It earned them a trip to Cleveland and a meeting with No. 3 seed Kent State in the conference quarterfinals Wednesday night.

“It was tough for both of us,” Hall said. “We’re both not used to losing. Being a point guard and her being the head coach, it’s very important that we have a good relationship. For awhile, we were both struggling to find ways to lead the team, but we kind of locked heads together.

“I told her, ‘I’m focused on whatever you have to do. Do what you have to do, because you know how to win. Whatever you do, I’m going to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

They haven’t lost since. The Bulls won their last five league games to close the regular season, then crushed Miami in Monday’s first-round game, 87-72, scoring 30 points in the first eight minutes. On Wednesday, they try to reach the MAC semifinals for a sixth straight year and win at least 20 for the fifth year in a row.

Hall was terrific, as she had been in the tournament a year earlier. She hit a three-point to start the scoring, then made a steal to set up an easy basket by a Bulls teammate, and they were off and running. She finished with 13 points, her highest scoring game in six weeks.

So what Hall told her teammates rang true: They were champions last year, and they hadn’t worked hard all summer to pack it in when a little adversity struck. She reminded them that the UB women had won the MAC tourney as an 8 seed (in 2016) before she got to Buffalo.

“Everything is possible,” she told them.

“Hanna was born for March,” said Bulls assistant Kristen Sharkey, who was a star forward at UB and has been part of 114 wins in five seasons on the staff. “Our team absolutely looks up to her, for her strength and ability to get through things. She and coach Jack are like one mind right now.”

Why wouldn’t they trust her? Last May, Hall put out a moving six-minute video that chronicled her battle with anorexia and talked about the need for young athletes, and all people, to be open about their struggles with mental illness. ‘Don’t be silent. Athletes are human beings. Mental illness isn’t mental weakness.’

That video went around the country and was seen by thousands of people, many of whom were inspired by such a show of courage.

“It was nice to be able to help lot of people, but most important to allow people to understand that they can get help,” Hall said. “I think it opened up a conversation not just at UB, but across the country for student-athletes to know it’s OK to struggle with stuff.

“It’s a lot more than a message about mental health. I think vulnerability is a big thing in anyone’s life to grow. That’s something I pride myself in after telling my story. It allowed me to grow as a leader and find a voice I didn’t really know I had before.”

Her struggle with anorexia taught her that your vulnerability can be your biggest strength. What’s more vulnerable than a team on a losing streak? Like a person, a team faces periodic crises and has to accept its own shortcomings in order to grow.

“We were able to accept our weaknesses about halfway through the season, when we were on those lows, and accept that we still had to grow and not keep plummeting down,” Hall said.

“I’m not a very political person,” she said, “but women, we’re the majority. Right now, I think women’s voices are starting to come out, and that’s really important. I’m going to continue to use mine and my team’s platform to continue to speak messages.

“But right now, I’m locked in on March. It’s go time, so that’s what I’m using my voice for right now.”