Patterson Earns National Recognition

After his record breaking performance against Bowling Green, UB running back Jaret Patterson was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week.

Patterson rushed for a school-record 298 yards, and scored a MAC record six touchdowns in the Bulls’ 49-7 win over the Falcons. The running back tallied 272 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.

Patterson is the first Buffalo player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since the award began in 2004.

The sophomore leads the MAC, and ranks fifth in the nation in rushing with a single-season school record 1,626 yards on the year. He also has a school-record 17 rushing touchdowns on the season.