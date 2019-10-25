UB Beats Daemen in Exhibition Game, 111-73

There were a lot of debuts during UB’s exhibition win over Daemen College on Thursday.

Jim Whitesell, replaced Nate Oats in early April, won his first game as the Bulls head coach and it became clear throughout the night that Whitesell has a talented roster to work with in year one.

Several transfers made their highly anticipated debuts and didn’t disappoint. Gabe Grant, Houston transfer, led the Bulls with 19 points and Antwain Johnson, Middle Tennessee St. transfer, added 12 points.

The Bulls had 6 players finish with double figure points: Jeenathan Williams(16), Jayvon Graves (14), Davonta Jordan (10). Sophomore guard Ronaldo Segu had a double-double in the win, 12 points/14 assists.

Daemen was led by Andrew Sischo’s 28 points, 12 rebounds

UB’s regular season opener is Nov. 8th vs Dartmouth.

Daemen plays another exhibition game at Syracuse on Oct 26th.