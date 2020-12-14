UB coach Jim Whitesell self-quarantining after close contact with COVID positive individual

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB Men’s Basketball head coach Jim Whitesell says he was in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

In a statement, Whitesell says the individual is not associated with the basketball program or the UB campus community.

He is now self-quarantining for 14 days, following the protocols set by the Erie County Department of Health, according to the release.

Whitesell says the program is very fortunate that players, assistant coaches, and himself have continuously tested negative since October.

“While I am very disappointed not being able to be with our players, I know they are in good care. Our assistant coaching staff is fantastic, and I am confident they will have this team well prepared,” Whitsell said. “I will continue to communicate with our student-athletes and staff virtually and I can’t wait until I can get back on the court with my team.”

