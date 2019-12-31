UB Edges St. Bonaventure, Completes Big 4 Sweep

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team defeated rival St. Bonaventure 84-79 Monday night. The win marks the first time in school history the Bulls have gone 3-0 against Big 4 competition.

The Bonnies started things off on a 20-8 run, but the Bulls would slowly climb back to cut the lead to 38-35 at the half. It was a back and forth second half, as UB led 59-57 at the midway mark. Buffalo would go on a run to take a 72-61 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

St. Bonaventure would use a run of their own to make things interesting late, pulling within three points with just under 1:00 to play. However, the Bulls would hang on to capture the 84-79 victory.

Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton led all scorers on the night with 32 points, tying a career high. Jayvon Graves led the Bulls with a career high 28 points.

Dominick Welch chipped in 14 points for the Bonnies, along with 8 rebounds. Josh Mballa had a double double for the Bulls with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

St. Bonaventure opens up conference play Sunday, January 5th when they travel to face George Washington University. Buffalo opens their conference slate when they host Northern Illinois Saturday, January 4th.