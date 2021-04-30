UB football coach Lance Leipold leaving for Kansas job

Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold reacts to a call in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UB football coach Lance Leipold has resigned from his position to take the head coaching job at Kansas.

“I can’t thank Lance enough for everything he has done for our football program,” athletic director Mark Alnutt said. “His vision and leadership helped elevate the UB football brand. We are grateful for what Lance has done here and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new journey.”

UB earned its first two bowl victories under Leipold in 2019 and 2020. He finished his Bulls career with a 37-33 record, making him the winningest coach in UB history.

Kansas has been in the Big 12 cellar for more than a decade. The last time the Jayhawks won more than one conference game was 2008. Kansas went 0-9 last season and is 18-99 overall in the past ten seasons.

“Since entering the FBS ranks in 1999, the UB football program continues to rise to unprecedented heights. From bowl victories to top NFL Draft picks, UB has established itself as one of the top programs in not only the Mid-American Conference, but the entire Group of Five. With our success on the field as well as facilities rivaling some of the best in the country, we know we are an attractive coaching destination and look forward to selecting the next leader of our football program.”

UB will begin a national search immediately. Leipold’s buyout from his contract, per his Jan. 1, 2020 extension, is $600,000.

Leipold is the second Buffalo coach to leave for Kansas. Turner Gill became the Kansas coach in 2010, but was fired after two seasons.