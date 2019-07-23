UB football picked third in MAC preseason poll

DETROIT, Mich (WIVB) The University at Buffalo football team has been picked to finish third in the MAC East Conference media preseason poll .

The Bulls are picked to finish behind Miami of Ohio and Ohio University.

The poll picks Ohio University (East Champion) to defeat Toledo (West Champion) in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on December 7th.

Ohio was also picked to be the MAC East and MAC champion last season, but UB won the East and lost to Northern Illinois in the Championship game.