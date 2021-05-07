UB hires Maurice “Mo” Linguist as new head football coach

This is a 2020 photo of Maurice Linguist of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB football found Lance Leipold’s replacement exactly one week after he left the program to become the head coach at Kansas. Maurice Linguist, a former UB secondary coach, is now the man in charge of the Bulls.

Linguist comes from the University of Michigan, where he was hired to be the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator. He was hired in early 2021, so he never officially coached a game for the Wolverines.

His job before Michigan was with the Dallas Cowboys. There, he was the cornerbacks coach for the 2020 season. Cornerbacks were responsible for 10 takeaways under Linguist last year.

Before his time in Dallas, Linguist made stops at multiple Power 5 conferences. He coached the secondary for Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Minnesota in the last five years.

Linguist also coached at UB for the 2012 and 2013 seasons as a coach of the defensive secondary. In 2013, defensive backs were responsible for eight of the team’s 15 interceptions. That year, the Bulls ranked 38th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, and tied for 36th in takeaways.

The team will officially introduce Linguist as the new head coach on Monday.