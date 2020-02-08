UB Men Hang On To Defeat Central Michigan 65-60

The University at Buffalo Men’s basketball team withstood a late comeback from Central Michigan, and hung on to defeat the Chippewas 65-60.

The Bulls opened the game on a 12-2 run, and would head into the break with a 35-19 lead. In the early minutes of the third period, Buffalo found themselves up by 17. But thanks to costly turnovers and a solid run from CMU, the Bulls would see their lead fade with just under 7:00 to play as Central Michigan took the 51-51 lead. Both teams would trade buckets, before Antwain Johnson went on a 7-0 run for the Bulls to clinch the lead for good.

Jeenathan Williams paced Bulls with 20 points. Johnson finished the night with 15 points Jayvon Graves chipped in a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Grant had 10 points for Buffalo.

The Bulls move to 15-9 on the season, and 6-5 in the MAC. Buffalo travels to Toledo Friday, February 14th.