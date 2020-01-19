UB Men Win 3rd Straight, Taking Down CMU 86-67

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team earned their third straight win as they defeated Central Michigan, 86-67. The Bulls move to 3-2 in the MAC, and 12-6 overall on the season.

The Bulls relied on their defense against the Chippewas, as they held Central Michigan to just 34.2% shooting overall and forced 16 turnovers.

In the early minutes of the game, a 10-2 run jump-started things for Buffalo, and they never looked back. The Bulls headed into the half up 38-30. The Bulls used a 12-0 run around the midway point of the second half, and would never look back.

For the second straight game, Jeenathan Williams led UB in scoring with 18 points. Williams has tallied double figures for nine straight games for the Bulls. Jayvon Graves chipped in 14 points, and Davonta Jordan finished with 13 points. Antwain Johnson and Rondo Segu both had 10 points on the afternoon

The Bulls return home on Tuesday night as they begin a two-game homestand when they host Western Michigan.