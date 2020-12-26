UB puts Marshall on naughty list; wins Camellia Bowl 17-10

Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease throws during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Ball State, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – UB found itself on the nice list on Christmas day, leaving a lump of coal in stocking of the Marshall Thundering Herd, toppling their Camellia bowl opponents with a 17 to 10 victory.

It was a defensive battle, as neither team scored in the first quarter. UB then rattled off 10 straight points on back-to-back drives, thanks to a touchdown from Kyle Vantrease followed up with a 25 yard field goal from Alex McNulty.

Marshall answered right back with a touchdown late in the second quarter to make the score 10-7 at the half.

After Marshall added a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, neither team scored for the next 20 minutes of game time.

Then late in the game, with less than two minutes ago, the bulls re-took the lead on a 2 yard touchdown run by Kevin Marks, who was filling in for the injured Jaret Patterson.

Marshall didn’t go down without a fight though. They drove it down to the Buffalo 21 yard line with just a few seconds to play. The UB defense held on, forcing a turnover on downs when Eric Black sacked Marshall QB Grant Wells on fourth down to seal the game.

This is the second straight year UB has won a bowl game. They won their first bowl game in school history last year at the Bahamas bowl.

Kevin Maris had a sold day on the ground. He rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. Kyle Vantrease had 140 yards passing on the day.

UB finishes the season 6-1.