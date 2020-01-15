UB Rallies to Beat Ohio, 76-73

UB sophomore Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 26 points, including the go ahead basket with just 15 seconds left as the Bulls rallied to beat Ohio, 76-73, Tuesday night inside Alumni Arena.

The Bulls scored 50 points in the second half, riding the hot hand of Williams and senior Antwain Johnson, who scored a season-best 18 points, 11 of those coming in the second half.

Josh Mballa had nine points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, and Jayvon Graves added nine points.

The Bulls have now won six straight meetings against Ohio.

UB improves to 2-2 in the MAC.

Next game: UB at Central Michigan at 2pm on Saturday