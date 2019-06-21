UB standout Nick Perkins joins Lakers Summer League team

Buffalo’s Nick Perkins dunks during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year in the Mid-American Conference, former UB standout Nick Perkins will look to continue to play a pivotal role in the NBA and has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team.

Perkins’ unselfishness off the bench allowed the Bulls to thrive the past four seasons. This past year, he nearly averaged a double-double for UB with 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as the Bulls won a program best 32 games.

The Bulls also climbed as high as 14th in the AP Top 25 rankings this past year and once again advanced to the NCAA Tournament. UB defeated Arizona State in the opening round before falling to Texas Tech in the second.