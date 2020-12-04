UB vs. Ohio University football game cancelled due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ohio (WIVB) — The UB football game against Ohio University that was planned for Saturday has been cancelled.
This is due to roster issues with Ohio’s football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and the contact tracing that’s resulted from it.
It’s important to note that since this game is cancelled, and not postponed, it will not be played at a later date. It will be considered a “no contest.”
