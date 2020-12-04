UB vs. Ohio University football game cancelled due to COVID-19

UB Bulls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio (WIVB) — The UB football game against Ohio University that was planned for Saturday has been cancelled.

This is due to roster issues with Ohio’s football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and the contact tracing that’s resulted from it.

It’s important to note that since this game is cancelled, and not postponed, it will not be played at a later date. It will be considered a “no contest.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss