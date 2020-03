BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Nine UB seniors took to the turf on Wednesday at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse with the hopes of showing their skills, speed, and footwork in front of 14 NFL and CFL scouts at UB's Pro Day.

"It was a great opportunity, I'm very thankful and grateful to be out here, being able to be out here in front of all these scouts," UB senior safety Joey Banks said. "Whether it's that we're on the field in helmets or in here running, I'd prefer with the helmet on because I'd rather hit somebody than run, but it's very enjoyable and I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity."