UB’s men’s and women’s basketball games for Wednesday canceled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will have to wait a little longer to play their first game, as Wednesday’s contests against Gannon were canceled Monday because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

A statement from UB Director of Athletics Communication Brian Wolff said: “Due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing within the opposing team’s Tier 1 personnel, the November 25 men’s and women’s basketball contests against Gannon will not be played. Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.



The well-being of student-athletes and staff remains the primary concern for everyone in our community. The Department of Athletics and the University will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Mid-American Conference and Erie County Health Department officials.



Both Buffalo programs are working on schedule adjustments.”

A release from Gannon stated that the games will not be made up.

As of now, UB women will play their next game November 30th at James Madison and the men will play in “Bubbleville” in Connecticut next week.