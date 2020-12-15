UB’s Patterson named MAC Offensive Player of the Year, Leipold wins MAC Coach of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB Bulls running back Jaret Patterson can add MAC Offensive Player of the Year to his accolades. He becomes the second UB player to win the award, the first being quarterback Tyree Jackson in 2018.

Congratulations to Buffalo’s @__JP26 on being named the recipient of the 39th Vern Smith Leadership Award — given to the league’s MVP! #UBhornsUp | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/vZajkVVfci — #MACtion (@MACSports) December 15, 2020

The Mid-American Conference announced Patterson is also the first player in program history to win the Vern Smith Leadership Award.

Through five games this season, Patterson leads the nation in rushing, averaging 203 yards per game, and is third in the country in rushing touchdowns with 18.

UB says with 1,025 yards on the season, the junior running back is just the 12th player in FBS history to rush for 1,000 yards in the first five games of the year.

Patterson was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Co-Offensive Player of the Week in early November as well.

Head coach Lance Leipold was also named MAC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, the first time being in 2018.

The university says Leipold has led the Bulls to a 5-0 record and a MAC East Division Championship.

UB leads the nation in scoring with 51.8 points per game and rushing yards per game with 344.6.

Leipold is the first UB head coach to win the honor multiple times. Former head coach Turner Gill won in 2007.

The Bulls take on Ball State on Friday night at Detroit’s Ford Field in the MAC Championship.