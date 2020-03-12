Un-Fair Ending: Freshman Dominates but Bulls Fall

CLEVELAND, OH (WIVB)–UB won’t get an opportunity to defend their MAC Tournament title. The Bulls lost to Kent State 72-66 in the conference quarterfinals in Cleveland despite 36 points and 11 rebounds by Dyaisha Fair.

The UB Freshman dominated the 1st half, scoring 20 of the Bulls 32 points and single handedly kept the UB in the game. Buffalo held on to a one point lead at the break.

Kent State’s defense on Fair was much better in the 3rd quarter. The Golden Flashes held her to just 2 points and the Bulls 1 point lead turned into an 8 point deficit heading to the 4th quarter.

Kent State built a double-digit lead in the final quarter and it looked like they were pulling away but Fair would not let the Bulls go quietly.

UB put together and 11-0 run, a layup and two free throws by Fair pulled the Bulls with 4 points with one minute to play but Kent State would knock down several late free throws to hold off the UB rally.

The Bulls finish the season with a 19-12 record.

