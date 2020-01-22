Whitesell Earns 400th Career Win, Bulls Win 4th Straight

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team won their fourth straight MAC game, as they defeated Western Michigan 90-79. Bulls Head Coach Jim Whitesell earned his 400th career win as his squad moved to 13-6 on the season and 4-2 in the MAC.

It was a back and forth first half for the Bulls and the Broncos as the lead changed nine times with eight ties. WMU would lead by five with just under five minutes to play in the first half, but the Bulls would come back to tie the game at 43-43 at the half.

Buffalo opened up the second half on an 8-0 run before the Broncos came back to the the game at 64-64. The Bulls would use a 9-1 run with just under 5:00 to play in the half, and would never look back.

Jayvon Graves led the Bulls with 23 points. Antwain Johnson chipped in a career high 21 points. Josh Mballa also finished the night with a career high 18 points. Rondo Segu tallied nine points off the bench.

Buffalo looks for their fifth straight win on Friday, January 24th, when they host Kent State at Alumni Arena.