Unselfishness lifts John Brown in WR room

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) catches a pass during the first day of NFL football training camp training camp with pads on at ADPRO Sports Training Center outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the offseason addition of superstar Stefon Diggs, the Bills wide receiver core is the deepest it’s been in recent history.

“With Stefon here, it’s been great, he’s all around receiving, he brings energy to the receiving room and brings energy to me,” John Brown said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. “It takes a lot of pressure off of me, so I’ll be able to help him if he’s in double coverage. Everyone loves him, we’re happy to have him.”

With all eyes on Diggs going into the season, the rest of the receivers will have to play unselfish, something that John Brown has already mastered.

“That was something from that standpoint it wasn’t even football related. Growing up with four sisters and two brothers, there was always something we wanted to have, so we always had to share, so i’m used to that,” Brown said.

“[John] is all about the team, he has a very unselfish approach, which is somewhat unique to that position. It’s been interesting and fun to watch his relationship with Stefon Diggs grow,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. “It’s a good group, and I appreciate the dynamic in that group, and how everyone has taking a very unselfish approach.

“There’s only one ball, so it’s important that we continue doing that moving forward.”

Entering his seventh season in the league, Brown has played alongside future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald and the talented Michael Floyd while with the Cardinals. But, he says, this 2020 Bills team is even better.

“We have a lot of ball players, we’re pretty stacked at the receiving position, more than I’ve ever been on any team. Just to be around those guys, it’s exciting and it’s fun every day,” Brown said.