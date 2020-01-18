Upward Sports unifying kids with all abilities

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the last decade or so, Grand Island kids interested in playing basketball have had the opportunity to play in the Upward Sports league to further their knowledge of the game.

But this season, Upward Sports has opened up the program to another group of kids: Grand Island children with disabilities now have the opportunity to play alongside their peers on the court.

“Western New York has a really high, dense population of kids with special needs, and we just want them to have a place to participate in sports like everyone else,” Upward League Director Vinh Nguyen said. “They deserve that opportunity. We’re seeing kids come and have opportunities that they wouldn’t have elsewhere.”

“When you’re out here and you get to see kids make their first basket and you see their face light up, it’s really an unforgettable type of thing that never leaves your mind.”

But those smiles are not limited to kids involved in the program for the first time. Grand Island senior Lydia Sweeney came up through the Upward Sports league and has lifelong memories from her time playing at Cornerstone Church, and she says she’s excited for this new phase of children that get to participate in Upward.

“Not until recently has there been a place for kids like that to go, and just having a place like that, knowing that it’s more than a sport, that whole thing changes the perspective on it,” Grand Island senior and former Upward participant Lydia Sweeney said. “The more kids like that that come in and the more families that get to come here, it’s just amazing.”

“The special needs program here at Upward has been great,” Upward Sports father and coach Rob Rein said. “I have two kids right now that are of age to participate in Upwards, and I really love the fact that they are able to see the other coaches, the helpers, whoever it is, the compassion that they can see on another player that doesn’t necessarily understand how to play the game but is learning to play the game. So it’s important for my kids, and every kid, to see all of that.”

Across Western New York and in Grand Island, Unified sports is taking off at the high school level. But prior to this inclusive season of Upward Sports, the opportunities for children with special needs weren’t there to play sports at a competitive level.

“A lot of people have heard about Unified basketball, Unified bowling is starting up, where our high school kids actually partner with special needs kids and play. But there really isn’t anything like that for the younger kids,” Nguyen said.

“So here with our Upward program, we have a way to fill that niche where our kids with special needs get to come and they’re partnered with a buddy. We partner with Ties, which is a special needs program here on the island, that provides us with buddies. The buddies come in and play and partner with our special needs kids and help them along.”

“The end goal is that by the time they get to high school, they have the experience, they’re out on the floor, they’re used to it, and they can transition really smoothly into like a Unified program,” Nguyen said.

The Upward Basketball program is open for kindergartners through eighth graders, and the season runs from January 11th through March 21st.